Scenes reminiscent of an apocalyptic movie emerged from Asia today. A 30-story skyscraper under construction in Thailand's capital, Bangkok, collapsed in just a few seconds. Debris and a cloud of dust enveloped fleeing workers. The builders, possibly numbering around a hundred, found themselves trapped beneath the rubble.

The city shook so violently that ton after ton of water spilled from the rooftop pools of luxury hotels. The skyscrapers swayed like toys.

Meanwhile, tourists displayed a strange nonchalance; when the waters in hotel rooftop pools began splashing due to the tremors, some continued to swim and film the events on their phones.

Video footage has also surfaced showing torrents of water sweeping away pedestrians, though the authenticity of these clips has yet to be confirmed.

Thailand is not accustomed to such powerful seismic shocks, and the incident has caused genuine shock among the local population. “We’ve never experienced anything like this before,” Bangkok residents share on social media. The city’s architecture, characterized by numerous glass skyscrapers, proved vulnerable to nature’s fury, with several buildings sustaining significant damage.

As the earthquake struck, alarms rang out in office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, prompting people to evacuate via the stairways. Thousands filled the streets in panic. Authorities warned of the danger of aftershocks and declared Bangkok a "state of emergency."

Public transport and the metro are suspended in Bangkok, with many bridges closed due to collapse risks. Some highways are also inaccessible. Airports across the country have temporarily restricted operations, and schools have been closed.

Echoes of the earthquake reached Thailand from neighboring Myanmar, where the epicenter registered a magnitude of 7.7. The situation there is much worse. Among the tragic consequences of the earthquake, a significant number of orphaned children raised in a monastery in the town of Taungoo have perished. In Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city, walls of the historic Palace have collapsed, as have five spans of a kilometer-long bridge.

Many cities lie in ruins, and local residents are waiting far too long for rescue teams. They are forced to clear debris and administer first aid themselves. The situation is further complicated by continuing aftershocks that have persisted for hours.

Myanmar authorities have begun assessing the damage caused by the natural disaster. It is already evident that the number of destroyed buildings will be counted in the thousands. Officials in the affected regions are advising residents to leave their homes due to the threat of fires and flooding.

Tremors were also felt in Bangladesh, India, Laos, and China. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of our country, so far there have been no appeals to the Belarusian Embassy in Vietnam (responsible for Thailand and Myanmar) regarding the devastating earthquake, and no information about casualties has been reported.