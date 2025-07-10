The healthcare industry in the United States has always been considered extremely expensive, often even premium

The healthcare industry in the United States has always been considered extremely expensive, often even premium, as the cost of the simplest consultations and procedures exceeds the financial capabilities of ordinary citizens. Visiting a hospital means falling into debt, and thanks to a new law by U.S. President Donald Trump, residents will have to stock up on medicated patches.

America is a paradoxical country. Healthcare here is among the most expensive in the world, yet millions of Americans, under the star-spangled banner, cannot afford it and rely on free insurance. This is despite the fact that nearly one-fifth of the country’s GDP is allocated to healthcare.

Recently, the U.S. healthcare sector underwent reform. Reluctantly, the main government program for low-income individuals—Medicaid—was cut under the knife, without anesthesia or preparation.

Nearly 90 million Americans participate in Medicaid, including about 40 million children. Over the past 10 years, the number of U.S. citizens involved in Medicaid and receiving free insurance has increased by 44 million.

People can no longer afford to pay for medical services, and, as is well known, without insurance you’re a nobody, and without a policy in the States, you’re doomed.

Hakeem Jeffries, Minority Leader in the U.S. House of Representatives:

"I cannot accept that, as a result of a large, ugly law—an attack on our country's healthcare—millions of people will lose insurance and be deprived of medical care. This will also lead to the closure of hospitals en masse, nursing homes will stop operating, and people will not be able to receive the necessary medical assistance for a decent life. As a result of this Republican attack on healthcare, people in the United States will die. Tens of thousands, possibly, year after year."

By removing a 20-million-client base from the medical system—albeit non-paying—the government has struck a second blow to hospitals, which earn up to 20% of their income from Medicaid payments.

Experts note that even a 2% loss in revenue could bankrupt most medical institutions providing routine care. The question then arises: where will they go? Naturally, people will turn to emergency departments, where law prohibits turning away patients, but the costs there are high and not covered by mass insurance plans. This will lead to debts both for those providing help and those seeking it, further increasing the burden on healthcare facilities, ultimately affecting those who have paid for private insurance.

The consequences of Trump’s "Great and Beautiful Bill," ironically, will primarily hit his own electorate. According to studies, the southern regions and rural areas will suffer most, and if we look at the U.S. election map, it is precisely in these areas that the largest number of elderly and low-income Americans live.

"Due to a $150 billion reduction in hospital payments, a $240 billion cut in taxes for healthcare providers—funds that the states rely on for hospital aid—and an increase in unpaid medical care, 20% of rural hospitals will close," said Raul Ruiz, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

In general, the law is harsh. If Trump intends to make America great again, no one guarantees that the White House owner will not elevate the country through a principle of eliminating the weak.

Catherine Clark, U.S. House Representative:

"While most families struggle to afford the basics, Republicans clearly show American families that they do not matter. These are the people who support America—nurses, emergency workers, small business owners, veterans. According to this bill, the Republican Party declares them expendable, and all opportunities are handed over only to the elite."