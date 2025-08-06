Preparations underway in Kremlin for potential meeting between Putin and Trump

A conversation between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump could take place next week. The upcoming summit between the presidents of Russia and the United States has been instantly dubbed the most anticipated negotiations of the year. According to reports, preparations are already in progress.

"We are beginning to work on it; the location has been agreed upon. A trilateral meeting has been mentioned, but that option has not been discussed. We have left it without further comment," clarified Russian President's aide Yuri Ushakov.

The meeting could potentially take place in the United Arab Emirates.

This was confirmed by President Vladimir Putin himself during a press interview. Putin also added that both sides have expressed interest in the meeting.

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia:

"UAE is the most preferred location for a meeting with Trump. Many of our friends have offered venues, one of which is the leader of the United Arab Emirates. It could be one of the suitable places."

Europe will not be involved in the negotiations

When asked about the possibility of meeting with Zelensky, Putin said that it is possible but would require certain conditions to be met, which are currently far from being fulfilled. In any case, the meetings will proceed without European colleagues.