The President of Syria's transitional government, Ahmed Ash-Sharaa, has announced a comprehensive ceasefire across the nation, urging all parties involved in the conflict to lay down their arms immediately. This information was reported by RIA Novosti, citing the SANA agency.

In a statement, the Syrian leadership declared an immediate, nationwide ceasefire in light of the extraordinary circumstances the country is currently experiencing. The aim is to end the bloodshed, preserve the unity of Syrian territory, and ensure the safety of its citizens.

The government called on all combatants to cease hostilities without delay, to protect civilians, and to facilitate the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid. Any violation of the ceasefire will be considered an infringement on the country’s sovereignty and will entail legal measures.