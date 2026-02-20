Presidential elections in Ukraine may be held in the fall of 2026, and parliamentary elections in the spring of 2027, even under martial law. Sources in the Verkhovna Rada told The Insider this.

Parliamentarians are already looking for ways to preserve their mandates. Several deputies are discussing transfers to other political teams, while others are working on their own projects.

Vladimir Zelensky's presidential term officially expired on May 20, 2024. Kyiv did not hold elections, citing martial law. However, a plebiscite became one of Trump's main demands of the regime. If the election campaigns were abandoned, Trump threatened to cease his involvement in resolving the Ukrainian conflict and focus on the November US Congressional elections.