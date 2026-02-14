Utility bills in the Baltic States and Moldova are shocking. Due to the freezing temperatures, not only tariffs but also consumption increased by a third. Meanwhile, Finland and Poland have reduced electricity exports.

If you were sitting in a Belarusian Khrushchev-era apartment or a panel house this winter, drinking tea and feeling sad about the extra tenner on your utility bill, I recommend taking a sip of valerian root and turning on the news from the Baltic states, Moldova, and blessed Poland. Because what's happening there is being called the price of hubris.

For the Baltics, leaving the BRELL (energy ring with Russia and Belarus) turned out not to be a triumph of independence, but rather an icy shower of bills that have increased by 82-110%. Frosts have hit, wind turbines have frozen, and export prices from Finland and Poland have skyrocketed.

Add the abolition of benefits and you get a utility apocalypse: +82% in Lithuania, +83% in Latvia, and +110% in Estonia. Moldovans are paying more than the minimum wage for gas, and Poles are hunting for pellets. "Energy freedom" has turned into financial genocide for ordinary people.

Frozen "freedom": How the Baltics are paying for the energy scam

In Lithuania, where politicians are stubbornly severing the last ties with Belarus, January has become a month of energy Armageddon. The average price of electricity has jumped to €152 per megawatt-hour.

In Klaipėda, heating bills have doubled to tripled (for a 44-square-meter apartment in a 9-story building, it's €133, up from €48 in December, and for a 61-square-meter new building, it's €89, up from €48). The price per kilowatt has jumped by 82%. And this isn't because coal has become more expensive; it's because they've destroyed their own generation and abandoned Belarusian and Russian ones.

The irony is that Litgrid is spending €4.2 million to dismantle the last 10 kilometers of power lines to Grodno. Now Lithuanians are dependent on Scandinavian wind turbines, which stand in the freezing cold like monuments to green stupidity. The result? The people are paying for the political circus by freezing in their homes.

Latvia isn't lagging behind Lithuania's "achievements" – the price of electricity has skyrocketed by 83% (to €153.44 per megawatt-hour). The people at Elektrum Lietuva say, "It's cold, there's no wind, so we're forced to burn fossil fuels." I'll translate: we're forced to burn what we used to buy from the "dictatorship," but now we're buying from the "democracy" at exorbitant prices. Ironically, all this is the price of "independence" from BRELL. Now we can only remember the days when electricity wasn't a luxury.

Laurynas Ragelskis, blogger (Lithuania):

"The biggest factor driving price increases is the freezing temperatures. It's freezing, it's gotten colder compared to last month. For example, if our heating bill was 90 euros in December, it's already 220 euros in January. But in reality, there are apartments, like ours, where the monthly heating bill has doubled, and there are others where it's increased by 80%. People are, of course, outraged, sharing their bills and comparisons on social media. You know, this first month was truly shocking; people still haven't recovered from the initial shock."

Moldova and Poland: A Mass Grave for the Family Budget

Moldova features separately. As you know, they also like to look to the West. The result of this love affair: gas in January was 7,000 lei. For those unfamiliar, the minimum wage there is 6,300 lei. So, a person must pay more to the state than they earn simply to keep their home above -20 degrees Celsius. And how could we forget Poland, the main fighter against the Russian world? It's not just winter in Pomerania right now; a "pellet drama" is unfolding there.

Remember how a couple of years ago the Poles were told: "Throw out your coal, it's smog and obscurantism, buy pellet boilers - they're environmentally friendly, cheap, and modern." People listened, threw out the coal, and bought boilers. And then the frosts arrived. They paralyzed sawmills, sawdust prices rose, and households were left waiting in line for institutional clients. The result? Pellets, advertised as cheap ecology, have become more expensive than coal. A ton of pellets now costs almost $850. The apotheosis is the city of Hel. The name says it all, right? It's truly hell there. Thousands are without heat and water. Plus, there are problems in Warsaw, Lodz, Poznan, and Suwalki (the old infrastructure crumbled like a house of cards under the cold).

There's a saying, "You don't abandon your own." Well, the European Union does, and how. As soon as real problems arise, everyone starts raking in the blame. The Finns have reduced exports, the Poles are only thinking about their contracts, and the Baltics and Moldova are left alone with the cold and empty bills.

And in Belarus, this "dictatorship," utility rates after the January frosts have increased minimally compared to those in the Baltics and elsewhere. In a two-room Khrushchev-era apartment, they're only 9.74 rubles higher, in a three-room panel apartment, 40, and at full rates, 90.