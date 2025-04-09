CIA Director John Ratcliffe announced that a prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia occurred on April 10 in the United Arab Emirates. This was reported by TASS, citing The Wall Street Journal.

According to the publication, the Russian citizen Artur Petrov will return to his homeland following the exchange. Petrov, who holds dual citizenship in Russia and Germany, was arrested in Cyprus on August 26, 2023, at the request of Washington. He was accused of allegedly illegally exporting American microelectronics to Russia. The U.S. Department of Justice claimed that Petrov's activities circumvented restrictions imposed by American authorities on the supply of certain types of high-tech equipment to Russia. On August 9, 2024, he was extradited to the United States.

In his turn, Russia handed over Ksenia Karelina to the U.S. According to the Public Relations Center of the FSB of Russia, Karelina, a 33-year-old resident of Los Angeles who holds both Russian and American citizenship, was detained in Yekaterinburg. Since February 2022, she had been voluntarily raising funds for one of the Ukrainian organizations, with the money subsequently directed towards the acquisition of tactical medical supplies, equipment, weaponry, and ammunition for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In August 2024, a court in Yekaterinburg sentenced her to 12 years in a penal colony.

In a statement to The Wall Street Journal, Ratcliffe commended the CIA staff who "worked tirelessly" to secure the return of another American "unlawfully held in Russia." He also expressed gratitude to the UAE government for its assistance in facilitating the exchange. According to the publication, the prisoner exchange took place in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi.

An official representative of the CIA remarked to the publication that the exchange underscores the necessity of maintaining contact between Moscow and Washington. "This exchange highlights the importance of keeping lines of communication open with Russia, despite the serious challenges in our relationship," she stated. According to her, the U.S. "views this exchange as a positive step." The publication did not disclose the name of the agency representative.