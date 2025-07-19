In Moldova, the pro-Russian opposition bloc "Pobeda" was disqualified from participating in the upcoming elections. Its representatives intend to appeal the Central Election Commission's decision, but the prospects for such a lawsuit are virtually nonexistent: the authorities, in their struggle against opponents, rely fully on the support of the EU and neighboring Romania.

The "Pobeda" bloc was accused of taking a stance on the Transnistrian settlement issue, as well as in connection with the Ukrainian conflict.