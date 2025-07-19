3.74 BYN
2.94 BYN
3.40 BYN
Pro-Russian Bloc "Pobeda" Denied Participation in Moldova's Election Campaign
In Moldova, the pro-Russian opposition bloc "Pobeda" was disqualified from participating in the upcoming elections. Its representatives intend to appeal the Central Election Commission's decision, but the prospects for such a lawsuit are virtually nonexistent: the authorities, in their struggle against opponents, rely fully on the support of the EU and neighboring Romania.
The "Pobeda" bloc was accused of taking a stance on the Transnistrian settlement issue, as well as in connection with the Ukrainian conflict.
Pro-Russian sentiments in Moldova have traditionally been strong: in the parliamentary elections scheduled for September 28, the opposition had genuine chances of gaining power. However, in Chisinau, they resorted to the widely used "Romanian scenario" in Europe—an approach that entails extrajudicial and unlawful removal of opponents from the political arena.