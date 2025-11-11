The crisis on the Belarusian-Lithuanian border, provoked by the actions of official Vilnius, is not unfolding as Lithuanian officials expected. The neighboring country's political class is in serious disarray.

The day before, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys informed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio of the incident and asked for his assistance. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė claims that everything had been agreed upon with the Americans in advance. It appears that Marco Rubio was listening to a detailed account of something that the Americans themselves allegedly blessed.

"As soon as we encountered the hybrid attack, we immediately began intensive work with the Americans. The border closure was coordinated with our strategic partners. This was not our decision alone!" noted Inga Ruginienė.

On November 12, the leadership of the Lithuanian Carriers Association made it clear to the country's leadership that they demand immediate action to resolve the crisis. Otherwise, the government was threatened with mass protests and road blockades, not only in Lithuania but also in Brussels. The Lithuanian Minister of the Interior responded with threatening hints, but the carriers' losses are mounting, and they show no signs of backing down. At least a new tone could be heard in the Prime Minister's speech: she is already exploring the possibility of negotiations, rather than demanding unilateral concessions from Belarus.

"We have indeed received a letter regarding the start of negotiations. We will review it and take appropriate measures. In the meantime, the work continues and is quite intensive. I cannot reveal everything; certain matters are not subject to public discussion," the Lithuanian Prime Minister stated.

An aggressive tone continues to dominate Lithuania's official rhetoric. The phrase "hybrid attack" is endlessly repeated, explaining absolutely nothing. How does closing the border to citizens and cargo stop the smuggling of contraband by air to Lithuanian criminals? Meanwhile, Poles and Latvians are taking over orders from Lithuanian carriers. For the latter, this situation threatens not only losses but also the cessation of business altogether – who needs the services of companies from a country that has completely sealed its own border? Furthermore, the Seimas is planning to impose a fuel limit on trucks crossing the border for Lithuanians, making competition with other carriers a lost cause.

Vasily Koltashov, Director of the Center for Political and Economic Research at the Institute for New Society (Russia):

"The Lithuanian authorities are playing the 'hit and run' formula. They are constantly trying to create stressful situations, despite the fact that the country's leadership is well aware that Lithuania's population and economy are expendable to the West. The problems that could arise from the cessation of cargo transit, from the general border closure, from the suspension of Belarusian freight by rail are unimportant to the authorities. The main thing is to play the game of 'destabilize the situation in Belarus.'"