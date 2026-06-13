Putin and Trump discuss US-Iran agreement and Ukrainian conflict by phone

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump held a telephone conversation. According to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, the leaders discussed the situation surrounding the US-Iran agreement, as well as the Ukrainian conflict, BelTA reports.

The conversation between Putin and Trump lasted 55 minutes, during which the leaders touched on both bilateral relations and the international situation. In particular, the presidents discussed the upcoming US-Iran memorandum.

Trump informed Putin that an agreement was close and could be made public as early as today, June 14. The Russian president, for his part, expressed satisfaction that the US-Iran conflict, which had the potential to "ignite the entire region," was being contained.

The two sides also touched on the Ukrainian conflict. In a conversation with his Russian counterpart, the White House chief reiterated his call for a cessation of hostilities. He also expressed his readiness to influence Kyiv and the United States' European partners.

Putin, in turn, confirmed to Trump that if Zelenskyy wanted a meeting, he could come to Moscow. He also noted that Kyiv's strikes on Russian civilian targets would not change the critical situation on the battlefield.

During the phone call, the two leaders also agreed that American Ukraine negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would arrive in Moscow in the near future.