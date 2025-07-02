Putin and Trump Held Phone Conversation

Putin and Trump Hold Phone Conversation

President Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a phone call

President Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a phone call, as reported by Yuri Ushakov, aide to the Russian leader. The discussion centered around the ongoing Ukrainian conflict and the broader situation in the Middle East. Details were provided by RIA Novosti.

Regarding the Ukrainian Conflict

The interlocutors exchanged views on the current situation in Ukraine. Putin reaffirmed Russia’s readiness to continue negotiations, emphasizing the implementation of the Istanbul agreements. While no specific details about a potential third round of talks in Istanbul were discussed, Russia remains prepared for such discussions. Trump once again raised the issue of expediting the cessation of hostilities.

“Our president also stated that Russia will pursue its goals, which include addressing all underlying causes that have led to the current state of affairs and confrontation. Russia will not back down from these objectives,” Ushakov explained.

The topic of partial cessation of supplies of American weapons to Ukraine was not addressed by the participants.

On the Middle East

The leaders discussed the situation surrounding Iran and the wider Middle East region. Putin stressed the importance of resolving all contentious issues solely through political and diplomatic means. Both sides agreed to maintain ongoing contacts through diplomatic channels, defense ministries, and presidential aides. They also touched upon developments in Syria and expressed their intention to continue dialogue in this area.

Prospects for Cooperation

Putin and Trump reaffirmed their interest in joint economic projects, particularly in energy and space sectors. Putin conveyed to his American counterpart a proposal for an exchange of films, as discussed at the AI Forum.

“Vladimir Putin mentioned that just before his conversation with Donald Trump, he had interacted with representatives of the Russian business community. During that meeting, the idea of exchanging cinematic productions promoting traditional values—values close to both Russia and the Trump administration—was proposed. Trump immediately responded positively, saying that he found the idea appealing,” Ushakov added.

Greetings from Putin