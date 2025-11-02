Watch onlineTV Programm
Putin and Trump may meet in South Africa, says Finnish President

Finnish President Stubb believes that Putin and Trump may meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Johannesburg. The summit will take place in South Africa on November 21-22. Trump will likely be there, although Putin had not personally planned to attend.

The Finnish president is considered one of the few European leaders favored by Donald Trump. This calls for careful consideration of Stubb's statements, which may well be based on inside information from the White House.

