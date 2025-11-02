3.68 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.45 BYN
Putin and Trump may meet in South Africa, says Finnish President
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Putin and Trump may meet in South Africa, says Finnish Presidentnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/67502da4-a8c4-4ea8-8cd4-1eae6dc93570/conversions/fd01e655-806b-4708-a829-94c95b0302a9-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/67502da4-a8c4-4ea8-8cd4-1eae6dc93570/conversions/fd01e655-806b-4708-a829-94c95b0302a9-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/67502da4-a8c4-4ea8-8cd4-1eae6dc93570/conversions/fd01e655-806b-4708-a829-94c95b0302a9-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/67502da4-a8c4-4ea8-8cd4-1eae6dc93570/conversions/fd01e655-806b-4708-a829-94c95b0302a9-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Finnish President Stubb believes that Putin and Trump may meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Johannesburg. The summit will take place in South Africa on November 21-22. Trump will likely be there, although Putin had not personally planned to attend.
The Finnish president is considered one of the few European leaders favored by Donald Trump. This calls for careful consideration of Stubb's statements, which may well be based on inside information from the White House.