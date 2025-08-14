Putin and Trump Negotiations Start in "Three on Three" Format

The negotiations between the leaders of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, began in a "three on three" format. This was reported by TASS.

The meeting is taking place in a room at premises of the U.S. military base Elmendorf-Richardson. The room is decorated with a Russian flag and a U.S. flag.

In addition to the heads of state taking part in the meeting from the Russian side are the Russian president’s aide Yuri Ushakov and Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov. Donald Trump has U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the U.S. president’s special envoy Steve Witkoff with him.