President Vladimir Putin has announced that a decision has been made to establish a security buffer zone along the border between Russia and Ukraine. Russian armed forces are now undertaking the necessary steps to realize this plan, Putin disclosed during an operational meeting with government officials, as reported by TASS.

"A decision has been adopted to create a necessary buffer zone along our borders. Our military forces are currently carrying out the tasks associated with this," the President stated.

Furthermore, Putin has instructed the rapid development of a comprehensive program aimed at restoring the regions of Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk — areas recently affected by attacks from the Ukrainian armed forces. He emphasized the importance of restoring all damaged infrastructure in the border regions and assisting residents in returning to their native villages.

Vladimir Putin also shared details of his visit to the Kursk region and his direct dialogue with local residents. "We discussed the issues that most concern the people — residents of villages and settlements that have suffered from shelling and combat actions, as well as from the terrorist methods employed and still used by Ukrainian formations and foreign mercenaries," he explained.