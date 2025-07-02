3.77 BYN
Putin Announces Phone Talk with Trump
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he will have a phone talk with American leader Donald Trump on July 3, TASS reports.
"Today I will talk to the U.S. President and will definitely suggest that he use this material to promote the American market," he noted while inspecting an exhibition of growing Russian brands.
Trump, for his part, confirmed that he will hold a phone talk with the Russian leader on July 3. The American president published a corresponding statement on his social networks.
Since the beginning of this year, Putin and Trump have held telephone conversations five times. The last of them took place on June 14. The Kremlin reported at the time that the conversation lasted almost an hour and was "meaningful, frank and, most importantly, very useful."