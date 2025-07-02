Putin Announces Phone Talk with Trump

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1555071f-e788-43b0-87b2-057499764ae4/conversions/3a4efdf2-e685-4cab-aab2-3fc9911c9b47-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1555071f-e788-43b0-87b2-057499764ae4/conversions/3a4efdf2-e685-4cab-aab2-3fc9911c9b47-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1555071f-e788-43b0-87b2-057499764ae4/conversions/3a4efdf2-e685-4cab-aab2-3fc9911c9b47-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1555071f-e788-43b0-87b2-057499764ae4/conversions/3a4efdf2-e685-4cab-aab2-3fc9911c9b47-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he will have a phone talk with American leader Donald Trump on July 3, TASS reports.

"Today I will talk to the U.S. President and will definitely suggest that he use this material to promote the American market," he noted while inspecting an exhibition of growing Russian brands.

Trump, for his part, confirmed that he will hold a phone talk with the Russian leader on July 3. The American president published a corresponding statement on his social networks.