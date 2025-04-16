Putin Awards Maria Zakharova Order "For Merit to the Fatherland" IV Class

President Vladimir Putin has awarded Maria Zakharova, the official spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Order "For Merit to the Fatherland" IV Class, as indicated in a decree published on the legal information portal. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

"In recognition of her contributions to the implementation of the foreign policy course of the Russian Federation and her long-standing diplomatic service, I award the Order 'For Merit to the Fatherland' IV Class to Maria Vladimirovna Zakharova, Director of the Information and Press Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation," the document states.

In response, Zakharova expressed her gratitude for such a high honor. "I serve Russia, my beloved homeland, and our great people!" she posted on her Telegram channel.