Putin comments on possible place of meeting with Trump
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The United Arab Emirates can be the meeting place between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, the Russian president said, answering journalists' questions in the Kremlin. He also added that interest in the leaders' meeting was expressed by both sides.
"We have many friends who are ready to help us organize similar events. The president of the United Arab Emirates also supports us. I think we will succeed, and this place would be quite suitable," the Russian president expressed his opinion.
When asked about the possibility of a meeting with Zelensky, the Russian leader said that it is possible, but certain conditions must be created for it, which are still a long way off.