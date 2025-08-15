Putin convinced that there would be no war in Ukraine if Trump were President of the United States

Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed that had Donald Trump been the President of the United States in 2022, the conflict in Ukraine would not have occurred, according to TASS.

"I recall that in 2022, during my last contacts with the previous administration, I attempted to persuade my former American colleague [Joe Biden] that it was unwise to let the situation escalate to a point where severe consequences, including armed conflict, could ensue. I explicitly told him that such a course of action would be a grave mistake," the President stated during a joint press conference with the leaders of the two nations following their negotiations.