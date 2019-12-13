Putin: I am pleased to note improvement in macroeconomic indicators of CIS Member States

"Through joint efforts, sustainable financial infrastructures independent of external influence are being created. The use of national currencies in mutual settlements is expanding, their share in commercial transactions between the CIS members already exceeds 85 %," the Russian President said.

"I am pleased to note the noticeable improvement in the macroeconomic indicators of the CIS member states, as well as the growth of mutual trade and investment exchanges within the Commonwealth. Thus, in the first half of the year, the combined GDP of our countries increased by 4.7 %," the Russian leader said. In addition, investments in fixed capital of the CIS countries during this period grew by 11.2 %, industrial production by 4.3 %, the volume of freight transportation by 4.9 %, and retail trade turnover by 8.6 %. "Thisis a goodindicatoroverall," Putin noted.