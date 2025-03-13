Putin noted that Russia and Belarus are united by historical ties

President Vladimir Putin made this statement during negotiations with President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus at the Kremlin, emphasizing that their relationship serves as an example for many other countries.

"It is worth recalling once more that we have historical connections and familial bonds between a large number of people in Russia and Belarus. Our relations continue to develop in such a way that they could serve as a model for relationships between many other countries, both in the economic sphere and in terms of ensuring the security of states, as well as our cooperation on the international stage," Putin stated during the Russian-Belarusian talks.