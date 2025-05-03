3.65 BYN
3.03 BYN
3.44 BYN
Putin: Russia Has Forces to Successfully Complete Operation in Ukraine Without Nuclear Weapons
Putin: Russia Has Forces to Successfully Complete Operation in Ukraine Without Nuclear Weaponsnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e0c26ed6-d889-4b2a-90fe-472e46cf7ed0/conversions/e0228d8d-f105-4927-a1bb-c40417ab2e2a-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e0c26ed6-d889-4b2a-90fe-472e46cf7ed0/conversions/e0228d8d-f105-4927-a1bb-c40417ab2e2a-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e0c26ed6-d889-4b2a-90fe-472e46cf7ed0/conversions/e0228d8d-f105-4927-a1bb-c40417ab2e2a-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e0c26ed6-d889-4b2a-90fe-472e46cf7ed0/conversions/e0228d8d-f105-4927-a1bb-c40417ab2e2a-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Russia has all the necessary forces to successfully complete the special military operation in Ukraine without the use of nuclear weapons. Russian President Vladimir Putin drew attention to this in a conversation with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin – the reporter published a fragment of the film "Russia. Kremlin. Putin. 25 Years" on the "Russia" TV channel in his Telegram channel, TASS reports.
As Vladimir Putin emphasized, Russia was being provoked to make mistakes. "And there was no need to use the weapon you just mentioned. I hope it won't be needed," the Russian leader noted.
"We have enough forces and means to bring what was started in 2022 to its logical conclusion with the result Russia needs," added Vladimir Putin.