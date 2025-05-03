Russia has all the necessary forces to successfully complete the special military operation in Ukraine without the use of nuclear weapons. Russian President Vladimir Putin drew attention to this in a conversation with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin – the reporter published a fragment of the film "Russia. Kremlin. Putin. 25 Years" on the "Russia" TV channel in his Telegram channel, TASS reports.

As Vladimir Putin emphasized, Russia was being provoked to make mistakes. "And there was no need to use the weapon you just mentioned. I hope it won't be needed," the Russian leader noted.