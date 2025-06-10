3.79 BYN
Iran Threatens to Strike U.S. Bases in Middle East
Iran has issued a warning of potential strikes against American military bases across the Middle East, should a conflict with the United States unfold.
A statement from the country's Minister of Defense conveyed this stance: "Some representatives of the American side threaten that if negotiations fail to produce results, it could escalate into a confrontation. I hope the talks will be successful, but if we are forced into armed conflict, the enemy’s losses will undoubtedly be greater." The Iranian defense minister emphasized that, in such an event, the United States would be compelled to withdraw from the region.