3.79 BYN
2.99 BYN
3.42 BYN
"Belarus' expertise is valuable and important." Lukyanov on BRICS Youth Summit
The XI BRICS Youth Summit was held in the capital of Brazil.
The work was organized in five areas: Education, Training and Skills Development, Entrepreneurship, Science, Technology and Innovation, Public and Volunteer Activities, as well as Sports and Healthy Lifestyle. A delegation from Belarus took part in the summit for the first time.
Alexander Lukyanov, First Secretary of the BRSM Central Committee:
"Belarus' expertise is very valuable and important. In total, about 160 youth leaders are participating in the summit. They are not only leaders of public organizations; they are also leaders of agencies, ministers, who head the system of state youth policy in this or that country. I would like to note that Brazil has really prepared unique conditions for holding not only the event itself, but also bilateral meetings."
The Belarusian delegation held bilateral meetings with representatives of Brazil, China, Russia, Cuba, Iran and Bolivia. An agreement between the BRSM and the National Secretariat of Youth Affairs of Brazil was signed on the summit margins.