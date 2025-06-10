"Belarus' expertise is valuable and important." Lukyanov on BRICS Youth Summit

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6e712f07-c466-457c-aafe-0006418ba42d/conversions/12f7a492-9bed-4b24-b4b0-ac1e87f8dc8b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6e712f07-c466-457c-aafe-0006418ba42d/conversions/12f7a492-9bed-4b24-b4b0-ac1e87f8dc8b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6e712f07-c466-457c-aafe-0006418ba42d/conversions/12f7a492-9bed-4b24-b4b0-ac1e87f8dc8b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6e712f07-c466-457c-aafe-0006418ba42d/conversions/12f7a492-9bed-4b24-b4b0-ac1e87f8dc8b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The XI BRICS Youth Summit was held in the capital of Brazil.

The work was organized in five areas: Education, Training and Skills Development, Entrepreneurship, Science, Technology and Innovation, Public and Volunteer Activities, as well as Sports and Healthy Lifestyle. A delegation from Belarus took part in the summit for the first time.

Alexander Lukyanov, First Secretary of the BRSM Central Committee:

"Belarus' expertise is very valuable and important. In total, about 160 youth leaders are participating in the summit. They are not only leaders of public organizations; they are also leaders of agencies, ministers, who head the system of state youth policy in this or that country. I would like to note that Brazil has really prepared unique conditions for holding not only the event itself, but also bilateral meetings."