Governor of Texas announces deployment of National Guard across the entire state
A Californian rebellion has now spilled over into Texas. Washington, which imposes its version of democracy upon the world, remains helpless in quelling the migrant uprising and safeguarding its own citizens from riots and chaos on the streets.
In response, the National Guard is being stationed in Texas as well. The state governor confirmed this, emphasizing that peaceful protests are still permitted; however, what once were peaceful demonstrations have now transformed into unrest.
Meanwhile, a large-scale protest has erupted in Denver, igniting the city in turmoil.