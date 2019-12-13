3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Putin: Ukraine used to create critical threats to Russia's security
Russian President Vladimir Putin called the plans to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia illusory. He said this at the Kazan summit in the "outreach"/"BRICS Plus" format, BELTA reports.
According to the Russian leader, Ukraine is being used to create critical threats to Russia's security, while ignoring the country's vital interests and legitimate concerns about the infringement of the rights of Russian-speaking people. "And now they are not hiding the goal of inflicting a strategic defeat on our country. I will say frankly that these are illusory calculations that can only be made by those who do not know the history of Russia and do not take into account the unity, strength of spirit and cohesion of its people that have been forged over centuries," the Russian leader emphasized.
He pointed to the need to move to a more just world order, but this process is not easy. "The world order should be based on universal principles of respect for the legitimate interests and sovereign choice of countries and peoples, compliance with international law and a focus on mutually beneficial and honest cooperation," the Russian President said.
According to Vladimir Putin, this process is being slowed down by forces accustomed to thinking and acting in the logic of dominance over everything and everyone. "Unlawful unilateral sanctions, outright protectionism, manipulation of currency and stock markets, interference in internal affairs under the slogan of concern for democracy and human rights, and the fight against climate change are being used," the Russian leader listed. "Such unhealthy methods and approaches lead to the emergence of new conflicts and the aggravation of old contradictions. This undermines regional and global strategic stability, violates the principles of equal and indivisible security, and encourages interstate and internecine strife."
Vladimir Putin noted that the main topics of discussion include the situation in the Middle East, which is also causing concern. The latest round of Palestinian-Israeli conflict has become one of the bloodiest in a long series of clashes. Other countries in the region have also become involved in the conflict, which puts the Middle East on the brink of a full-scale war.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All