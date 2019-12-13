Putin: Ukraine used to create critical threats to Russia's security

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the plans to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia illusory. He said this at the Kazan summit in the "outreach"/"BRICS Plus" format, BELTA reports.

According to the Russian leader, Ukraine is being used to create critical threats to Russia's security, while ignoring the country's vital interests and legitimate concerns about the infringement of the rights of Russian-speaking people. "And now they are not hiding the goal of inflicting a strategic defeat on our country. I will say frankly that these are illusory calculations that can only be made by those who do not know the history of Russia and do not take into account the unity, strength of spirit and cohesion of its people that have been forged over centuries," the Russian leader emphasized.

He pointed to the need to move to a more just world order, but this process is not easy. "The world order should be based on universal principles of respect for the legitimate interests and sovereign choice of countries and peoples, compliance with international law and a focus on mutually beneficial and honest cooperation," the Russian President said.

According to Vladimir Putin, this process is being slowed down by forces accustomed to thinking and acting in the logic of dominance over everything and everyone. "Unlawful unilateral sanctions, outright protectionism, manipulation of currency and stock markets, interference in internal affairs under the slogan of concern for democracy and human rights, and the fight against climate change are being used," the Russian leader listed. "Such unhealthy methods and approaches lead to the emergence of new conflicts and the aggravation of old contradictions. This undermines regional and global strategic stability, violates the principles of equal and indivisible security, and encourages interstate and internecine strife."