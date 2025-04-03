3.66 BYN
3.13 BYN
3.46 BYN
Radio Liberty stops broadcasting
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c9c92fdb-4f74-4a24-a896-0a3841d6c3c1/conversions/7888aeb1-a407-4ec8-a782-b628fbd05661-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c9c92fdb-4f74-4a24-a896-0a3841d6c3c1/conversions/7888aeb1-a407-4ec8-a782-b628fbd05661-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c9c92fdb-4f74-4a24-a896-0a3841d6c3c1/conversions/7888aeb1-a407-4ec8-a782-b628fbd05661-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c9c92fdb-4f74-4a24-a896-0a3841d6c3c1/conversions/7888aeb1-a407-4ec8-a782-b628fbd05661-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920wnews.byIn March, it became known that the U.S. government had stopped funding the media corporation Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty
Radio Liberty went off the air. The U.S. shut down satellites that were broadcasting extremist propaganda.
In March, it became known that the U.S. government stopped funding the media corporation Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. The reason for this was Trump's directive to cut the activities the United States Agency for Global Media, which then terminated grants for RFE/RL broadcasting.
Radio Liberty has been broadcasting since 1950, covering Eastern Europe and, since 1953 - the USSR.