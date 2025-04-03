Watch onlineTV Programm
Radio Liberty stops broadcasting

Image

Radio Liberty went off the air. The U.S. shut down satellites that were broadcasting extremist propaganda.

In March, it became known that the U.S. government stopped funding the media corporation Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. The reason for this was Trump's directive to cut the activities the United States Agency for Global Media, which then terminated grants for RFE/RL broadcasting.

Radio Liberty has been broadcasting since 1950, covering Eastern Europe and, since 1953 - the USSR.