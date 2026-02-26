Watch onlineTV Programm
Radio Liberty's Bulgarian and Romanian services will close on March 31

It has been announced that Radio Liberty's Bulgarian and Romanian services will close on March 31.

Interestingly, after these countries joined the EU in 2004, broadcasts ceased. However, in 2019, both services resumed online operations. The US Congress deemed that ideological indoctrination of Romanians and Bulgarians would be beneficial to the US.

After Trump came to power, funding for the station was restricted, and a period of agony began, culminating in the demise of several services.

