3.78 BYN
2.96 BYN
3.47 BYN
Rare Serpent-Like Tornado Frightens South Dakota Residents
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Rare Serpent-Like Tornado Frightens South Dakota Residentsnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1d349731-ed71-480b-af53-3838871761a6/conversions/55de4d98-82eb-4c6d-b241-566a33e8cb6a-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1d349731-ed71-480b-af53-3838871761a6/conversions/55de4d98-82eb-4c6d-b241-566a33e8cb6a-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1d349731-ed71-480b-af53-3838871761a6/conversions/55de4d98-82eb-4c6d-b241-566a33e8cb6a-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1d349731-ed71-480b-af53-3838871761a6/conversions/55de4d98-82eb-4c6d-b241-566a33e8cb6a-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
A peculiar, serpent-shaped tornado has alarmed residents of South Dakota. This rare, sinuous motion of the funnel cloud is attributed to unstable wind currents, experts explain.
Another tornado was captured on camera by a resident of Minnesota. The twister moves across a road and approaches a nearby forested area. As of May, the United States has recorded approximately 900 atmospheric vortices, a figure that significantly exceeds the norm.