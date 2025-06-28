Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Rare Serpent-Like Tornado Frightens South Dakota Residents

Rare Serpent-Like Tornado Frightens South Dakota Residents

A peculiar, serpent-shaped tornado has alarmed residents of South Dakota. This rare, sinuous motion of the funnel cloud is attributed to unstable wind currents, experts explain.

Another tornado was captured on camera by a resident of Minnesota. The twister moves across a road and approaches a nearby forested area. As of May, the United States has recorded approximately 900 atmospheric vortices, a figure that significantly exceeds the norm.