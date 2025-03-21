3.66 BYN
Rearmament in debt. Lithuania heading for militarization
Vilnius urged the country to armament making use of financial facilities offered by the European Commission
Lithuania has embarked on a course of militarization without fear of an empty wallet. Vilnius urged the country to arm, taking advantage of the financial resources offered by the European Commission.
In addition to loans, the republic wants to increase the volume of taxes. In particular, by 2% - on corporate profits, as well as higher income tax for citizens and on real estate.
At the same time, Lithuania already looks very unattractive from the point of view of foreign investors: additional taxes, as local business fears, will make capitals flee the country.