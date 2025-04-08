Retaliation Strikes: China Doubles Tariffs Against U.S.

China is poised to respond to the U.S. tariff war with reciprocal measures. Beijing will increase its tariffs against the United States twofold—from 34% to 84%. This decision will take effect starting tomorrow and comes as a direct response to the White House imposing an import fee of 104% on Chinese goods.

"They don’t want tariffs imposed against themselves. It’s quite simple. We’re making deals; people pay tariffs; countries pay tariffs. Right now, China is facing a 104% tariff. Just think about that—104%. It sounds absurd, but for many goods, we’ve been charged 100% or even 125%. This has been the case in numerous countries. They’ve been ripping us off left and right. But now it’s our turn to do the same."