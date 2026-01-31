Reuters: Ukraine, Russia, and US meeting in Abu Dhabi likely canceled

The meeting between Ukraine, Russia, and the US planned for February 1 in Abu Dhabi will likely not take place, Reuters reports.

According to the agency's sources, Zelensky stated that Kyiv is awaiting additional information from Washington on the peace talks and hopes for further meetings next week.

The day before, Russian Presidential Envoy Dmitriev met with Trump's special envoy Whitkoff in Miami. Both called the meeting productive and constructive.