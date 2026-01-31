3.75 BYN
2.85 BYN
3.41 BYN
Reuters: Ukraine, Russia, and US meeting in Abu Dhabi likely canceled
The meeting between Ukraine, Russia, and the US planned for February 1 in Abu Dhabi will likely not take place, Reuters reports.
According to the agency's sources, Zelensky stated that Kyiv is awaiting additional information from Washington on the peace talks and hopes for further meetings next week.
The day before, Russian Presidential Envoy Dmitriev met with Trump's special envoy Whitkoff in Miami. Both called the meeting productive and constructive.
Meanwhile, Whitaker, the US Permanent Representative to NATO, stated that concluding a peace agreement on the Ukrainian crisis would be only the initial stage of a larger process. Whitaker pointed out the complexity of the document, as it covers a wide range of important issues, and their resolution will require significant time and resources.