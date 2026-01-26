Rheinmetall to Build Ammunition Plant in Latvia

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9e075e2b-f571-494b-a01b-47a7700cc254/conversions/3ba2d167-f5f7-448e-bad0-a599145e775d-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9e075e2b-f571-494b-a01b-47a7700cc254/conversions/3ba2d167-f5f7-448e-bad0-a599145e775d-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9e075e2b-f571-494b-a01b-47a7700cc254/conversions/3ba2d167-f5f7-448e-bad0-a599145e775d-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9e075e2b-f571-494b-a01b-47a7700cc254/conversions/3ba2d167-f5f7-448e-bad0-a599145e775d-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

A new Rheinmetall ammunition plant will soon open in Latvia, becoming one of the largest defense projects in the region.

The company will establish it in partnership with the Latvian State Defense Corporation. They hope to strengthen European ammunition production capacity amid growing demand.

Construction will begin in the spring of 2026, with production scheduled to begin the following year. Investments, totaling €275 million, will be one of the largest defense investments in the country.