Riga and Kyiv Sign Defense Agreement

Latvia has signed a defense agreement with Ukraine. It provides for cooperation in drones and air defense, and officially confirms the production of drones in Latvia for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The document also stipulates Riga's intention to allocate at least 5% of its 2027 defense budget, or €110 million, to implementing the agreement's provisions over the first two years. Ukraine is only required to transfer drone production technology and send 'experts' to the republic.