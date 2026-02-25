Riga to Build Army Depot

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1e579881-5eec-45e2-b4ba-687a901b12e1/conversions/1477954d-c677-4d03-accd-0f59dda28c94-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1e579881-5eec-45e2-b4ba-687a901b12e1/conversions/1477954d-c677-4d03-accd-0f59dda28c94-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1e579881-5eec-45e2-b4ba-687a901b12e1/conversions/1477954d-c677-4d03-accd-0f59dda28c94-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1e579881-5eec-45e2-b4ba-687a901b12e1/conversions/1477954d-c677-4d03-accd-0f59dda28c94-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Baltic States continue their militarization. Another military facility will be built in Latvia, this time an army depot in the Kuldiga region. The expected cost for the project is €100 million.

The new facility is planned to be located on a site covering over 600 hectares. It will include warehouses, hangars, administrative and auxiliary buildings, access roads, and utility lines.