3.75 BYN
2.85 BYN
3.35 BYN
Riga to Build Army Depot
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Baltic States continue their militarization. Another military facility will be built in Latvia, this time an army depot in the Kuldiga region. The expected cost for the project is €100 million.
The new facility is planned to be located on a site covering over 600 hectares. It will include warehouses, hangars, administrative and auxiliary buildings, access roads, and utility lines.
Construction is scheduled to be completed no later than 2030, bringing the total number of military facilities in the region to four.