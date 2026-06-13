When European laws no longer work, people are forced to act independently. Thousands of Britons are taking to the streets to defend their right to life and safety. English cities are ablaze, and the patience of the indigenous population is exhausted.

The final straw was the shocking incidents: the brutal murder of Henry Nowak in December 2025, when police handcuffed him while he bled to death, and the savage attack of a Sudanese migrant who tried to behead a passerby in Belfast.

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But instead of truly addressing the migration issue and protecting people from ethnic violence, Keir Starmer's government has decided to play the ostrich: Downing Street is burying its head in the sand and tightening digital controls, because if the bloody chaos isn't visible, it doesn't exist. British multiculturalism, nurtured for decades by liberal elites, appears to be withering before our eyes. The United Kingdom has been engulfed by a wave of anti-immigrant protests. Tired of the impunity of "newcomers" and the paralysis of the law enforcement system, Britons are taking to the streets en masse.

People are trying to do what their own government isn't doing – protect their families and bring safety back to the streets. Racial and social unrest has reached critical levels, turning cities into veritable war zones.

But what compelled His Majesty's loyal subjects to take up cobblestones and trash cans? There are two reasons, demonstrating that the native population of Foggy Albion has been effectively relegated to the category of second-class citizens.

The first nightmare unfolded in Southampton, where 18-year-old student Henry Novak was stabbed to death by a man of Indian descent. But the most horrific element of the tragedy wasn't the attack itself, but the behavior of the police officers who arrived at the scene: while the wounded young man lay on the pavement, claiming he couldn't breathe, the officers handcuffed him instead of administering first aid. The attacker simply lied to the patrolmen, claiming Novak had been racist.

When this footage leaked online, Southampton erupted. However, instead of remorse, the British justice system staged a show trial of the protesters. The first two men arrested received substantial sentences – nearly three years each. And to further tarnish the image of the newly incarcerated prisoners, police claimed that a samurai sword had been found during a search of one of them. The man claimed it was an ordinary souvenir, but law enforcement officers decided to accuse him of practically planning a terrorist attack.

Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform UK party (United Kingdom):

"For millions of people in this country today, it's clear: we live under selective justice and the so-called dual model of policing. The instructions police receive from their superiors are crystal clear and written down in black and white. They explicitly state that members of different ethnic groups must be treated differently. If the public completely loses faith in the police's impartiality, the situation risks getting significantly worse."

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Downing Street, however, refuses to acknowledge systemic bias, blaming everything on right-wing politicians, including Farage, and the toxic atmosphere on social media. Looking at such ridiculous excuses, not only the well-known truth-teller Larry the Cat, but even British journalists, who are accustomed to acting as "public fire extinguishers," feel ashamed in Spain.

"I appeal to the Prime Minister and everyone else: please stop telling me and our entire society how we should feel about this. Personally, I feel furious. Stop lecturing people. Politicians need to finally focus on their job – providing decent and safe public services for British citizens," said Sky News (UK) presenter Trevor Phillips.

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The second incident, which finally turned Albion into a powder keg, occurred in Belfast. Horrific video footage surfaced on social media of a Sudanese man stabbing a passerby in the middle of the street, literally trying to cut off his head. It wasn't the police who fought the sadist off, but bystanders themselves.

Unsurprisingly, in response to this savagery, a riot broke out in Belfast: people burned buses and cars, blocked roads, and in some areas, the fire spread to residential buildings, which, quite coincidentally, were inhabited by migrants.

"I see it day after day - new incidents: another rape, child abuse, accident, brutal attack, stabbing. The media blares about it nonstop. And last night I came across such horrific footage that it still sticks in my mind: some bastard pushed another man to the ground and literally tried to saw his head off. The sight was chilling, there was blood everywhere. And that's it.

"This is a consequence of uncontrolled mass illegal migration, which is often the cause of many such incidents," the protester shared.

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But instead of addressing all these problems—that is, stopping migration flows and protecting people from ethnic violence—the government has decided to fight not the killers, but those who report them. The country has begun urgently tightening digital controls, and London has blamed Elon Musk, the owner of the social media site X, for the street protests. The American billionaire openly reposted videos of Novak's abuse and attempted beheading on his page, simultaneously calling on Britons to fight for their future.

"You are all in a fundamental situation where, whether you choose violence or not, it will inevitably overtake you. And either you fight back, or you die." "Either you fight back or you die," declared American businessman Elon Musk.

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The Cabinet will soon ban all minors in the UK from using social media, and access to most websites will be restricted to digital identity verification.