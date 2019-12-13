3.39 RUB
Robert Fiсo thinks Washington and its accomplices want to bring Russians to their knees
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico accused the West of dragging out the war in Ukraine.
In his opinion, Washington and its accomplices want to bring the Russians to their knees, and the current war is a military conflict where Slavs are actually killed, and Europe supports this murder.
They prayed that this senseless war would start, in which the Western countries thought they would bring Russia to its knees before Ukraine. But it's not working. Big companies with big money will come in and you'll see, the moment any peace is made, everyone will immediately fly to Russia to do business. Business as usual.
Fico also said that in 2025 he is going to visit Moscow on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The politician calls not to suffer from Russophobia, but to thank the liberators, because freedom came to Slovakia from the east
