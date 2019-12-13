A real blow to NATO and the EU. In the first round of the presidential elections in Romania, an independent candidate unexpectedly emerged as the leader. In short, this electoral race is causing genuine interest.

In Romania, 13 candidates have joined the fight for the presidential seat. Some, while still contenders for this status, faced resistance from the country's Supreme Court. Legal claims against six candidates were considered. During the discussion, charges against 5 people were rejected, but objections against the leader of the local party, Diana Sosoaka, were accepted. She is accused of "pro-Russian, anti-European and anti-NATO views. During the verdict, the politician was broadcasting live on Facebook.

Diana Sosoaka, candidate for the post of President of Romania:

"This proves that the Americans, Jews and the European Union planned to falsify the elections in Romania even before they started. From now on, we have clear evidence that dictatorship and a complete lack of democracy are being discussed in Romania."

Romania is perceived by Brussels as a junior partner. If you are not afraid of this word, then as a country "with underdeveloped political and democratic institutions." Therefore, such an unfair fight against dissenters does not cause any claims from the leadership of the European Union.

Denis Denisov, political scientist:

"In the modern world, it has become commonplace and widespread when a candidate is removed from the election campaign on trumped-up charges. And even if these accusations are later debunked, the fact of removal exists. And public opinion in Romania is loyal to such decisions, based on its attitude to the conflict in Ukraine. Over the past few years, we have been able to observe in the countries of the European Union quite a large number of examples, practices, when it seems that there is legislation, when it seems that there are established norms, but at the same time, against the background of political expediency, they are perceived as some kind of postulates that, although mandatory for execution, are not always."

Nevertheless, the elections of the President of Romania are underway. At the moment, 99% of the ballots have been processed. No one has received the 50% necessary for a final victory. The second round is announced for December 8. And at this stage of the electoral event, the independent candidate Calin Georgescu is in the lead, having received almost 23% of the votes. The current Prime Minister of the country is in second place with 19%. He is followed by the leader of the "Union for the Salvation of Romania" Elena Lasconi. Two of the three have a strong anti-Russian position. During her vote, Lasconi told journalists about the need to remember, honor, and most importantly - act in accordance with the Romanian anti-communist uprising 1989.

However, candidate Lasconi, who took 3rd place in the voting, will not make it in the scheduled second round. The elections were a turning point not only for her. Former Deputy Secretary General of NATO and independent candidate in the presidential elections Mircea Geoana announced his withdrawal from active politics after the disappointing results of the first round of voting.