Rubio Confident that U.S. Complies with Law in Operation against Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed confidence that the United States is acting in full compliance with U.S. law in its operation against Iran, RIA Novosti reports.

"We have complied with the law 100% and continue to comply with it," he told reporters after a congressional briefing on the operation in Iran.

The U.S.-Israeli operation is aimed at eliminating the missile and naval threat posed by Iran, Marco Rubio stated, TASS writes.

"The United States is conducting an operation aimed at eliminating the threat posed by Iran's short-range ballistic missiles, as well as the threat posed by its naval forces. That's our current focus," he said.

"That's the clear objective of the current mission," Rubio asserted.

"This operation had to be carried out because Iran would have crossed the line in a year or a year and a half and would have been immune," he said. "That means they would have had so many short-range missiles, so many drones, that no one would have been able to do anything about it."