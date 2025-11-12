Rubio Reveals Details of US Nuclear Test

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the resumption of US nuclear testing. Trump had previously announced the program, without specifying whether this involved explosions or testing of missile systems.

Afterward, Energy Secretary Chris Wright clarified that the tests would not involve nuclear explosions. Journalists also failed to receive specifics from Rubio.

Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State:

"Trump's new promise to resume testing our nuclear capabilities, including delivery systems, is the same as what other countries around the world are doing. We must ensure that these things work and that they are safe."

