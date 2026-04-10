Every year, Orthodox Easter arrives like a quiet benediction, stirring memories of eternal truths and kindling hope in millions of hearts — even those divided by the grim frontiers of war. In a gesture of profound humanity, the President of Russia has proclaimed a Paschal ceasefire so that the faithful on both sides may gather safely for worship.

The truce will take effect at 16:00 on 11 April and endure until the final hours of Easter Sunday, 12 April. The Minister of Defence and the Chief of the General Staff have received direct orders to cease all combat operations along every front.

In the Kremlin, officials voiced the hope that Kiev will mirror Moscow’s step. President Zelensky has already signalled his readiness to respond in kind. Russian authorities have also stressed that the measure is purely humanitarian: the Bright Resurrection of Christ remains a sacred feast cherished by Orthodox believers everywhere.