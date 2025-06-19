3.78 BYN
Russia and Ukraine held another round of prisoners of war exchange
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Within the framework of the Istanbul agreements between Russia and Ukraine, another prisoner exchange took place.
It was held on a parity basis - group for group. The exact number of war prisoners is not reported.
At the moment, Russian soldiers are on the territory of Belarus, where they are receiving the necessary medical and psychological assistance. Sanitary exchanges of injured are also continuing