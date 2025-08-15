Russia Is Interested in Long-term Resolution of Ukraine Conflict — Putin

Moscow sincerely interested in ending the Ukrainian conflict. Russian leader Vladimir Putin stated this during a press conference after negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump, TASS reports.

He also emphasized that Russia is interested in ensuring that the resolution in Ukraine is long-term. "Our country is genuinely interested in bringing this to an end. But at the same time, we are convinced that for the Ukrainian settlement to be sustainable and long-term, all root causes of the crisis, which have been discussed repeatedly, must be addressed," the Russian president said.

Putin stated that Moscow is ready to work towards ensuring Ukraine's security. "I agree with President Trump; he spoke about this today — security for Ukraine must be ensured. Of course, we are ready to work on this," the Russian leader said.

According to him, Russia hopes that Kyiv will not attempt to hinder the progress in the settlement process. He also stated that Moscow sees a willingness on the part of the Trump administration to facilitate the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis.