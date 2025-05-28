Russia Proposes Meeting with Ukraine in Istanbul on June 2

The Russian delegation, headed by Assistant to the President Vladimir Medinsky, is prepared to present Ukraine with a memorandum addressing all aspects of overcoming the root causes of the crisis during a meeting in Istanbul on June 2. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, according to TASS.

"As agreed, the Russian side has promptly developed the corresponding memorandum outlining our position on all aspects of reliably overcoming the root causes of the crisis. Our delegation, led by Vladimir Medinsky, is ready to present this memorandum to the Ukrainian delegation and provide necessary clarifications during the second round of renewed direct negotiations in Istanbul on the upcoming Monday, June 2," said the diplomat.

He also expressed hope that all sincerely interested parties in the success of the peaceful process will support holding a new round of direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul.