Russia Returns another Group of Servicemen under Istanbul Agreements
Russia has returned another group of servicemen as a result of the agreements reached on June 2 in Istanbul, TASS reports with reference to the Russian Defense Ministry.
In exchange, a group of prisoners of war of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was transferred.
The Defense Ministry specified that the Russian servicemen now are in Belarus, they are receiving medical care, after which they will be transported to the Russian Federation for treatment and rehabilitation.
As a source close to the Russian negotiating group told TASS, the work continues. Following two rounds of talks in Istanbul, Russia and Ukraine agreed to exchange prisoners according to the "thousand for a thousand" formula, as well as to return gravely ill and young (under 25) prisoners according to the "all for all" format - at least 1,000 people from each side.