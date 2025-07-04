Russia Returns another Group of Servicemen under Istanbul Agreements

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/75765968-7d2d-4c8a-8ffb-f8a1ff85bdf0/conversions/fcc7b888-d1de-48b2-b0fa-e152e55e7c8f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/75765968-7d2d-4c8a-8ffb-f8a1ff85bdf0/conversions/fcc7b888-d1de-48b2-b0fa-e152e55e7c8f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/75765968-7d2d-4c8a-8ffb-f8a1ff85bdf0/conversions/fcc7b888-d1de-48b2-b0fa-e152e55e7c8f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/75765968-7d2d-4c8a-8ffb-f8a1ff85bdf0/conversions/fcc7b888-d1de-48b2-b0fa-e152e55e7c8f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Russia has returned another group of servicemen as a result of the agreements reached on June 2 in Istanbul, TASS reports with reference to the Russian Defense Ministry.

In exchange, a group of prisoners of war of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was transferred.

The Defense Ministry specified that the Russian servicemen now are in Belarus, they are receiving medical care, after which they will be transported to the Russian Federation for treatment and rehabilitation.