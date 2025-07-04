3.77 BYN
Russian Air Defense Shoots Down Three Drones Heading Toward Moscow
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Russian air defense systems have intercepted three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) en route to Moscow, according to TASS, citing Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.
Two of the attacks occurred this morning, with two hostile drones destroyed by air defense forces. Another drone was shot down by the Russian Ministry of Defense's air defense units in the afternoon.
Sergey Sobyanin, in his Telegram channel, reported that specialists from emergency services are working at the crash sites to clear the debris.