Some Russian cities found themselves in the eye of hurricanes. A powerful storm struck Omsk. Wind gusts were so strong that they tore down power lines. The elements uprooted trees, overturned bus stops, and ripped off metal sheets. Public transportation in the city was restricted. Local residents reported issues with gas supply. Preliminary reports indicate that five people were injured by the hurricane.

On the night of July 4, a severe thunderstorm hit Saint Petersburg. The wind toppled trees, lightning lit up the streets, and several districts experienced power outages. If the dam had not been closed, the city would have experienced a second July flood in the last 160 years. According to meteorologists, the city was under the influence of the cold atmospheric front "Engin."