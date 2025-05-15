According to TASS, Miroshnik emphasized that the current negotiations, while they may facilitate dialogue and explore options for resolution, do not confer any legitimacy upon Zelensky. He stressed that it is essential to determine who, according to international law, will be recognized as the legitimate leader of Ukraine authorized to sign any agreements, should they be reached. Miroshnik underscored that while dialogue is possible, the formal signing of documents must be reserved for the legitimately recognized authority.