Russian Foreign Ministry announces revocation of accreditations for two British diplomats

Two British diplomats must leave Russia within two weeks, as stated by the Russian Foreign Ministry, according to TASS.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry, in coordination with the relevant authorities, has made the decision to revoke the accreditations of Alkesh Odedra and Michael Skinner, and they have been ordered to leave Russia within a two-week period," the ministry noted.

Earlier, a representative of the British Embassy in Moscow was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the revocation of accreditations for the two employees due to signs of espionage activities.