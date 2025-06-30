CSTO Must Evolve into Key Military-Political Pillar of Eurasian Security Architecture — Ryzhenkov

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) should become a foundational military and political pillar within the broader framework of Eurasian security and a multipolar world order

This was stated by Belarusian Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov during the meeting of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers.

The minister highlighted the ongoing crisis of the current global order, marked by the continued deterioration of bilateral and multilateral arms control and non-proliferation mechanisms. He also pointed to the inability of international institutions to respond effectively to crises and conflicts, owing to profound disagreements among participating states.