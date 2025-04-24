Russian security services have identified and detained 45 individuals connected to the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall. This was announced by Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Sergey Shoigu, as reported by TASS.

"The military intelligence of Ukraine is also actively exploiting members of international terrorist organizations, including among migrants. They are receiving comprehensive assistance in equipping and preparing for high-profile attacks such as the assault on the Crocus City Hall in March 2024," Shoigu stated.

According to the Security Council Secretary, "threats persist from international terrorist organizations seeking to establish covert cells and underground networks throughout Russia, particularly in the North Caucasus." He further noted that "the risks remain high regarding the use of terrorist groups by Western countries to counteract the Russian Federation in regions of its geopolitical interests, particularly in Central and South Asia, the Caucasus, Transnistria, the Middle East, and the African continent."

Additionally, Sergey Shoigu emphasized that law enforcement agencies demonstrate professionalism and high effectiveness in combating terrorism. He highlighted that, thanks to their coordinated efforts in 2024, over 200 terrorist plots were thwarted during the preparation stage, 14 of which were aimed at educational institutions and places with large gatherings of people.